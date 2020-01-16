Robert Reginald Gray, 78, of Calhoun, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia on Dec. 29, 1941, he was the son of the late Merrill and Carrie Gray; and was a disabled Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Eve Lynn Cassavaugh Gray in 2018.
Surviving are his sons, Robert Gray and Jesse Gray; grandchildren, Robert R. Gray, Brittany A. Gray, Jessica L. Gray, and Sean T. Gray; and great-grandchildren, Brayden M. Johnson and Skye E. Johnson.
Services were private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.