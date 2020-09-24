Roberta Jean McCoy Jones, beloved mother of three, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, at the age of 73. Roberta was born on July 21, 1947 in Cloverport KY to Hubert and Regina Hawkins McCoy. She went to school at Cloverport High School, Campbellsville College, and Brescia College. She was married to Billy Jones of Calhoun, KY for 41 years. They lived in Owensboro for many years before returning to Calhoun in 1982 where she spent her remaining years.
Roberta helped her husband establish and grow NIMCO, Inc., a company that still flourishes to this day. She was once active as a substitute teacher and Mission Friends leader at Calhoun Baptist Church. Roberta had a passion for ladies bowling (Happy Go Luckies), Elvis Presley, Frankie Avalon, and the University of Kentucky Wildcats. She was also a lover of nature, spending much time enjoying the outdoors and frequently nursing hurt animals back to health. Roberta was known for her quick wit, sense of humor, and singing songs to her kids and grandkids. Roberta was loved by so MANY because she loved so MANY! She could talk to anyone and never met a stranger.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband’s parents Mildred and Joseph Jones, her former husband’s siblings Robert and Joey Jones and her nephew Levi Jackson. She is survived by her sister Carol Harper (Rick), brothers Wes McCoy (Nancy), Kenny McCoy (Angel) and Mike McCoy, her former husband and friend, Billy Jones, her three children, Tim Jones (Glenda), Tammy Jones-Rickard (Brandon) and Tony Jones (Michelle), ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 and continued Monday, Sept. 21 with a service at Cloverport Funeral Home at 208 E. Main Street, Cloverport, KY 40111 with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial took place at Cloverport Cemetery The family asks those who would like to honor Roberta Jones to plant a tree in her honor.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Roberta with the family on our website: www.cloverportfh.com.
