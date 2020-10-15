BREMEN — Rodney M. Phillips 86, of Bremen, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at his home in Bremen. Rodney M. Phillips was born June 28, 1934 in Madisonville, Kentucky to the late Dale M. and Frances Nevalyn Herald Phillips and was married to the former Aukje Johanna Koch April 27, 1956. Rodney was a farmer, served 25 years in Muhlenberg County law enforcement and was a member of Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving in the Korean War, served for 44 years as a board member at Sacramento Deposit Bank and was a long-time member and served as Fire Chief of Bremen Fire Department. In addition to his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Aukje J. Phillips, who died Feb. 24, 2020.
Survivors include three daughters, Dale Bybee of Bremen, Lyn Reeves and Deborah Phillips both of Madisonville; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and a sister, Wilma J. Harlan of Bremen.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial will be in the Brier Creek Cemetery in Muhlenberg County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Rodney’s family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Rodney’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Rodney’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Rodney M. Phillips family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Ethel Phillips Endowment; C/O Board of Stewardship Foundation and Benefits; 8207 Traditional Place; Cordova, Tennessee 38016. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Rodney at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.