Rosie Joline Latham, 83, of Jasper, Indiana passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. She was born April 12, 1937 in Muhlenberg County, KY to the late Russell Slaton and Katherine Johnson Morris. Rosie was a retired registered nurse for the McLean County Health Department and was a member of First Baptist Church of Jasper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Latham; a sister, Sue Higgs; and three brothers, Hollis McPherson, Russell Morris, Jr. and Buddy Morris.
She is survived by two sons, James Monty Latham (Dianna) and Ronnie Joe Latham (Julie); daughter, Katrina Hopf (Louie); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with one on the way; two step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert R. Morris (Sherry) and Edward Morris (Vickie); sisters, Janie Ford (Glenn) and Patricia Watt; and several nieces and nephews.
Private burial will be held at Station Cemetery in Sacramento, KY. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
