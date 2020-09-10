Ruth Allgood, 71, of Utica died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on May 17, 1949 to the late William Roger Igleheart and Dora Mildred Jones Igleheart. She was a member of Redhill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, David; brother, Russell Igleheart; and niece, Cindy Jackson.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Ron Staples; children, Leah Basham (Wes), Jennifer DeMott (Kurt), David Allgood, and Jason Allgood (Christal); grandchildren, Carrie McCord (Korey), Hunter Basham (Natea), Madison Gay (Jonathon), Kolby DeMott, Tori Hill (Stephen), David Allgood, III, Kelsey Warner and Cheyenne DeMott; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Faye Mathis, Marilyn McCarty (Herbie), Glenn Iglehaeart, Tom Igleheart, and Roger Igleheart; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at noon on Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to American Lung Association, 4100 Churchman Avenue, Louisville, KY 40215.
