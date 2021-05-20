CALHOUN — Ruth Ann West 70, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Ruth Ann Gibson was born June 16, 1950 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Juett Henry and Eula Mae Wright Gibson. Ruth Ann was a homemaker and a member of Richland Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, caring for her flowers and baking. In addition to her parents, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise “Neesey” West, who died December 8, 2020.
Survivors include two sons, Robbie West (Tammy) of Taylorsville and Jason West of Utica; three grandchildren, Shelby Vest (Skylar) of Louisville, Brandon West of Bardstown and Ryan West of Taylorsville; her fiancée, Jerry Bayles of Calhoun; a brother, Juett Gibson, Jr. of Owensboro; two sisters, Eva Blake (Stephen) of Lexington and Beatrice Hall of Owensboro; two nieces, Julie Maxwell (Roger) and Brittany Byrne (Kyle); and two nephews, Dr. David Blake and Matthew Hall (Taylor).
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Mark Poiles officiating. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Ruth Ann’s visitation and funeral service were limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings were required during all services.
Ruth Ann’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Friday.
Share your memories and photos of Ruth Ann at musterfuneralhomes.com.
