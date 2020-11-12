Ruth Schroader, 89, of Princeton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at River Oaks Health Campus in Princeton. She was born Nov. 26, 1930 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late George and Mattie (Hacker) Quante. She had lived in Gibson County, IN for several years, coming from Beaver Dam, KY and was a retired school teacher having taught at St. Peter & Paul Grade School in Haubstadt and was a former member of St. Peter & Paul Church. Ruth was a former member of Taylor Town Home Economics Club in Beaver Dam and enjoyed playing cards with friends and also, quilting and sewing.
Ruth is survived by 2 daughters, Mary Ann Newman (Francis) of Hazleton, IN and Marcia Reno of Central City, KY; 3 grandchildren, Terry Lee Doerner, Cheri Seiler and Eric Newman; also, 6 great grandchildren, Kasey Doerner, Brooke and Audrey Seiler, Elliott, Violet and Ethan Newman.
She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Cletus Leo Duell in 1991 and 2nd husband, Lilburn K. Schroader in 2011; 2 brothers, Robert Ray and Ronald Dean Quante.
Interment will be private at Calhoun Cemetery in Calhoun, KY. There will be no visitation at Colvin Funeral Home in Princeton.
You may leave a message of sympathy for the family or light a candle in memory of Ruth at www.colvinfuneralhome.com. Colvin Funeral Home is honored to serve Ruth’s family.
