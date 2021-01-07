SACRAMENTO — Shelby Jean Austin 83, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Shelby Jean Ellis was born Sept. 15, 1937 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Shelby and Eva Hendricks Ellis and was married to John Martin “Bud” Austin December 6, 1958. Shelby Jean retired as a bus driver for McLean County Public Schools and was a member of Life Christian Center in Madisonville. She loved cooking, entertaining, and spending time with both her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Shelby Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John M. “Bud” Austin, who died April 9, 2006; by her daughter, Sabrina Austin-Conrad, who died Jan. 7, 2017; and by her son, Keith Austin, who died March 16, 2017.
Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Debbie Austin of Sacramento; a son-in-law, Mark Conrad of Sacramento; three grandchildren, John Martin Austin, II (Shannon) of Rochester, Kentucky, Jessica Austin Hayes (Joey) of Owensboro and Ashley Nousiadis (Spyridon) of Utica; 6 great grandchildren and a great great grandson.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Baize officiating. Burial took place in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County.
Shelby Jean’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com Wednesday.
The Shelby Jean Austin family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 234; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Shelby Jean at musterfuneralhomes.com.
