LIVERMORE — Shirley Brooks 77, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Shirley Evelyn Hatfield was born Sept. 3, 1942 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Carl and Addie Mae Shock Hatfield. She was a retired elderly caregiver and member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church. Shirley enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with both her family and friends.
Survivors include a daughter, Nichole Nathan (Tyrone) of Gallatin, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Heather DeHart (Michael), Rachel Stringer (Jacob), Cody Brooks, and Jacqualine Crafton (Richard); and nine great grandchildren, Destinee DeHart, Gage DeHart, Emmett DeHart, Alexia Willis, Lillian Stringer, Benjamin Stringer, Evelyn Stringer, Carmel Charles, and Roland Charles.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Clive Bell officiating.
Shirley’s services were streamed live on HYPERLINK “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” www.musterfuneralhomes.com Friday.
The Shirley Brooks family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center, Resident Activity Fund; P.O. Box 39; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Shirley at muster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.