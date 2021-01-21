OWENSBORO — Shirley Revlett 86, of Owensboro, Kentucky, formerly of Calhoun went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Shirley Ann Phillips was born July 21, 1934 in Sacramento, Kentucky to the late Albert William and Ann Nettie Galloway Phillips, was married to Audrey Bodley “Sam” Revlett November 15, 1951 until his death Dec. 10, 1998 and was later married to Russell Earl Revlett in Feb. of 2010 until his death Nov. 23, 2016. Shirley was the President of Shirley Mining, Inc. and a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church. She was an active member of McLean County Senior Citizens, enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents and two husbands, Shirley was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Scarlett Skimehorn and by two sisters, Aurelia Phillips and Dean Miller.
Survivors include two sons, Scott Revlett (Lisa) of Sacramento and Sam Revlett (Teresa) of Georgetown; two daughters, Constance Revlett of Owensboro and Sherri Ahaus (Gary) of Sunman, Indiana; six grandchildren, Sabrena Fulkerson, Stefanie Skimehorn (Chad), D’Arcy Igleheart (Garret), Grayson Revlett, Campbell Revlett (Megan) and Beau Revlett; 6 great grandchildren; and two great great grandsons.
Private family graveside services were held Monday at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating.
Shirley’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com Monday.
The Shirley Revlett family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun United Methodist Church; P.O. Box 65; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
