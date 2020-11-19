Sister Helen Leo Ebelhar, 87, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 68th year of religious life. She was a native of Sorgho.
Sister Helen Leo was a devoted teacher, but best known for her compassion shown to family members and her Ursuline Sisters.
Sister Helen Leo taught at St. Anthony School, Browns Valley (1956-59), Blessed Mother School, Owensboro (1963-64), St. Peter of Alcantara, Stanley (1973-74), Mary Carrico School, Knottsville (1980-82) and was principal and teacher at St. Sebastian School, Calhoun (1964-67). She was sacristan at the Motherhouse (1982-91) and served in family ministry from 1991-2011. She also served elsewhere in Kentucky.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; five siblings, Beverly Ebelhar of Owensboro, Helen Reinstedler of Louisville, Barbara Powers (George) of Bowling Green, Patricia Mearkle (Walt) of Windsor, Conn., and Doug Ebelhar (J.J.) of Hendersonville, Tenn.; sister-in-law Sydney Riney Ebelhar of Owensboro; nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives the wake service Thursday and the funeral Friday at 10:30 a.m. are private.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is in charge of arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Helen Leo may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
