RUMSEY — Stanley “Eddie” Raymond Arnold, 63, of Rumsey, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at 1 a.m. at his home. Mr. Arnold was born June 8, 1957, in McLean County. He was self-employed in lawn care. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Arnold (1993) and Viola Frashure Arnold (2012); and sisters Nola Arnold (2015), Winnona Hudson (2008), and Rita Arnold (2015).
He is survived by his brothers, David (Becky) Sutherlin of Livermore and Dean Arnold of Semiway; sisters Wilma Beck Lightbody of Masonville, Nancy (Donnie) Adkins of Hawesville, Donna Johnson of Mooresville, IN, Laquita (Phillip, Sr.) Willoughby of Rumsey, and Anita Arnold of Owensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private, with Rev. Steve McElvain officiating. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
