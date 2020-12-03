ISLAND — Steve Humphrey, 72, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home in Island. Howard Steven Humphrey was born Sept. 25, 1948 in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Chester Ellison and Louise Mitchell Howard Humphrey, was married to the former Patti Jean Boyken June 20, 1969 until her death April 24, 2010 and was married to the former Lorenda Sue Carter on Dec. 18, 2014. Steve was a retired operator from Local # 181, a retired UMWA coal miner and a member of Island United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents and first wife, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Mason Humphrey and a sister, Janet Humphrey.
Survivors include his wife, Lorenda Bishop Humphrey; three sons, Tad Humphrey (Jamie), Troy Humphrey (Ginger) both of Livermore and Matt Humphrey of Island; a daughter, Meggan Colburn (Jason) of Island; seven grandchildren, Ben Humphrey, Maddie Humphrey, LeeAnne Keener, Steven Humphrey, Jessi Humphrey, Jordan Colburn, and Drew Colburn; five great grandchildren, Layla, Sarah, Piper, Paizlee, and Taylor; two step sons, Robert Bishop (Cindy) of Island and Eric Bishop (Audry) of Georgetown; five step grandchildren, Maisie Bishop, Kendall Bishop, Emily Bishop, Ethan Bishop, and Blake Bishop; two brothers, Chester Humphrey, Jr. of Island and Robert Humphrey (Connie) of Livermore; two sisters, Elizabeth Ashby of Sacramento and Lydia Taylor (Henry) of Island; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Family services will be held at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Steve’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Steve at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.