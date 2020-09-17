SACRAMENTO —Steve McClaskey 72, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at his home. Steven Jack McClaskey was born April 11, 1948 in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Merle Eugene and Mary Ellen Hitt McClaskey and was married to the former Janice Kay Revelett November 25, 1967. Steve was a retired coal miner and member of Knobbs Church of God of Prophecy. He was a member of Sacramento Lodge # 735 F. & A.M. and a member of the Rizpah Shrine Temple in Madisonville. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed bee-keeping. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie McClaskey.
Survivors include his love of more than 52 years, Janice McClaskey; two daughters, Tammy Hopper (Rick) and Kirstie Divine both of Sacramento; five grandchildren, Zack Hopper (Ashley), Tyler Divine (Allison), Tristan Hopper (Victoria), Chelsea Edmonds (Stephen), and John Michael Austin Divine; 8 great grandchildren; and a sister, Debbie Mason of Lebanon, Indiana.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Baize officiating. Burial took place in the Sacramento Baptist Cemetery in McLean County.
Steve’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Sunday.
The Steve McClaskey family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Baptist Health Hospice, Patient Care; 418 Scott Street; Madisonville, Kentucky 42431. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Steve’s family would like to express their appreciation for the care, attention and personal services of Baptist Health Hospice.
Share your memories and photos of Steve at musterfuneralhomes.com.
