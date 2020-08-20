HENDERSON —
T. L. Plain 95, a longtime basketball coach passed away Aug. 10, 2020 in Henderson, Kentucky. Truman Layton Plain was born March 30, 1925 in Sacramento, Kentucky to the late Truman and Willie Lee Salmon Plain. T. L. was a prominent basketball coach, with high achieving teams at the high school, college and university levels.
T. L. served his country in World War II. He enlisted in the Navy as soon as he was old enough, and served in the South Pacific theater. After the war, T. L. he went to college on the G.I. Bill and secured bachelor’s and master’s degrees. His first job was as teacher and head coach of Breckinridge County High School. T. L. coached winning teams at Barret and Henderson City High Schools in Henderson, Kentucky, Lincoln High School in Vincennes, Indiana, Kentucky Wesleyan College and at the University of Louisville. At the University of Kentucky, T. L. served under the legendary Adolph Rupp and worked with Coach Joe B. Hall. He concluded his career as head coach of Utah State University. Throughout his career T. L. was committed to civil rights and equal opportunities for all his players.
After coaching, T. L. served in sales positions for Rocky Mountain Bank Note in Utah, Nevada and Kansas. He retired as Director of Convention Sales for the Executive Inn in Evansville, Indiana.
T. L. demonstrated quiet patience, coupled with an unrelenting competitive fire. He never drew a technical foul in his coaching career. T. L. sought the best of himself. He had a special talent for eliciting excellence in others, especially young people. T. L. was proud of his players completing their education, attaining degrees and professional accomplishments in their chosen professions. He forged lifelong bonds with his players, fellow coaches, mentors, friends and business associates from all walks of life. In 2010, T. L. penned his Memoirs, “The Life and Times of T. L. Plain”. For over 25 years, T. L. Plain and his cousin, Earl Dewey Bibb, were faithful caregivers to his aunt Ernestine Garst (“Aunt Teen”), the oldest living person in Kentucky. She lived to be 111 years old. T. L. was a lifelong “animal whisperer” and adopted many forsaken four-legged friends, nursing them back to health. He was a unique and inspirational man who will be greatly missed.
At T. L.’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. At a later date, there will be a private celebration of his life at the family homeplace. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for T. L.’s family.
The T. L. Plain family requests that expressions of gratitude may be made to the New Hope Animal Rescue Center; 526 Atkinson Street; Henderson, Kentucky 42420; St. Anthony’s Hospice; 2410 South Green Street; Henderson, Kentucky 42420 or Henderson County Sports Hall of Fame; P.O. Box 242; Henderson, Kentucky 42419-0242.
Share your memories and photos of T. L. at www.musterfuneral
