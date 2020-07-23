HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE —Tawnya Kassinger 57, of Hendersonville, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. Tawnya Starr Ranburger was born January 31, 1963 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Hershel Lee and Rosie Nell Sutton Ranburger and was married to Brian Wayne Kassinger May 1, 1982. Tawnya was a homemaker and member of Knobbs Church of God of Prophecy in McLean County. She enjoyed shopping, dancing and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandson.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Brian Kassinger; a son, Jacob Kassinger (Olivia) of Nashville; a grandson, Sloan Kassinger; a brother, Terry Ranburger (Kathy) of Owensboro; a sister, Gayle Gross of Henderson; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Baize officiating. Burial took place in the New Cypress Cemetery in McLean County.
Tawnya’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com”
The Tawnya Kassinger family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to New Cypress Cemetery Fund; C/O Lori Pedley; 4598 Kentucky 81 South; Rumsey, Kentucky 42371. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Tawnya at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.