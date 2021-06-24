NICEVILLE, FLORIDA — Tim Jones, 64, of Niceville, Florida, formerly of Rumsey went home to be with the Lord on Thursday June 17, 2021. William Timothy Jones was born February 28, 1957 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late William (Bill) and Stella Ray Vanover Jones and was married to the former Brenda Joyce Higgs February 14, 2004. Tim retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service and worked at White Wilson Medical Center until he went to work at Eglin Air Force Base as a remote target operator. He loved fishing, camping, grilling, boating, kayaking and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years Brenda Jones; two daughters, Kimberlee Kimbril and Christy Saunders (Danny) both of Niceville; a son Billy Jones of Crestview, Florida; a step son, Davy Ruby of Boonville, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Cindy Matthis (Sam) of Owensboro and Marla Stamm of Newburgh, Indiana; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Myke Templeton officiating. Burial took place in New Cypress Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415.
Tim’s services was streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Share your memories and photos of Tim at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.