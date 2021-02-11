Timothy Rowan (Tim, Timmy) Patton passed the afternoon of Jan. 29, 2021. Preceded in death by wife Melanie, (who died in a house fire, on Jan. 21 2021, which led to Tim’s death), mother Sally Rowan and father Gaydon John.
Survived by son Alan, brother David, sister Judith (Judy) and sister Rebecca Jill (Jill, Sissy).
Tim was born Jan. 9, 1958 in Livermore, Kentucky and after the death of his parents moved to Bossier City, Louisiana where he completed high school. He then stayed in Shreveport, Louisiana until he met and married Melanie Nance. They then moved to her home town of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia.
Melanie was born Sept. 1, 1960 in Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia to Elaine Reynolds Nance, deceased and Ervan Nance. Preceded in death by brother, Criss Nance and survived by Sister Balinda and her husband Chris Hurlow.
Tim and Melanie were married in 1990 at a small church outside of Bossier City, Louisiana.
Tim was a car lover and enthusiast who enjoyed making anything with a motor work at its best.
Interment for both will be in Woodward Valley Cemetery, Hartford, Kentucky with the date to be determined.
