LIVERMORE — Tony Day 77, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Herbert Anthony Day was born July 27, 1942 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late John Philip and Mildred Delilah Brashear Day and was married to the former Janis Jane Bolton April 4, 1998. Tony was the owner and operator of Day Fluid Controls of Owensboro and a member of the Island United Methodist Church, where he served as President and Treasurer of the Methodist Men’s Club and was a member of the church praise team. Tony was also a member of the Island Brothers music group and loved music. He also enjoyed golfing, boating horseracing and University of Kentucky Basketball.
Survivors include his wife, Janis Day; three sons, Jason Day of Owensboro, John Day (Sherri) of Rockport, Indiana and Michael Day (Melissa) of Livermore; a step son, Daniel Hicks of Livermore; three step daughters, Crystal Chappell (Shad) of Drakesboro, Tamela Hobgood (Jeff) of Hanson and Angela Jarvis (Paul) of Benton; 13 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and three brothers, Steve Day (Carolyn) of Houston, Texas, Philip Day (Judy) and Joe Day (Helen Ann) both of Owensboro.
Graveside services were held Friday at Island Community Cemetery in McLean County with the Rev. Eric Espada officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Tony’s family.
Tony’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com
The Tony Day family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Tony Day, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Tony at mus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.