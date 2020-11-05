CALHOUN — Vena McElwain 86, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at her home near Calhoun. Vena Fay Ashby was born April 14, 1934 in Calhoun, Kentucky to the late Paul and Martha Mary Igleheart Ashby and was married to Nolan Clinton McElwain June 7, 1952. Vena was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. In addition to her parents, Vena was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Nolan McElwain, who died Oct. 29, 2011.
Survivors include a son, David McElwain of Calhoun; a daughter, Christa Case of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Brandon McElwain, Sharra McElwain, Jamie Case, and Joshua Case; and two great grandchildren, Jayden McElwain and Kesslee Wilson.
Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tracy Burnett officiating. Burial took place in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County.
Vena’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Sunday.
The Vena McElwain family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund; C/O Tom Howard; 3583 Kentucky 136 East; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Vena at muster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.