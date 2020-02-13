Riverton, W.Y. — W.C. Troutman, 78, of Riverton, Wyoming, formerly of McLean County went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. William Claude Troutman was born May 15, 1941 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late William Gobel and Nellie Richardson Troutman and was better known as “W.C.” to both his family and friends. W.C. was a farmer, was formerly employed with Greyhound Bus Lines and Eastern Airlines and was a member of Corydon General Baptist Church. He was a sports enthusiast and loved both Kentucky Wildcat Basketball and the Boston Red Sox Baseball.
Survivors include a son, Tim Troutman (Andrea) of Riverton; three grandsons, Zachary Troutman (Demi), Gabriel Troutman (Leah) and Caleb Troutman; two great grandsons, Parker William Troutman and Derek Reid Troutman; and two sisters, Lue Belle Howard of Calhoun and Mary Jane Johnson of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church with the Rev. Tracy Burnett. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with W.C.’s family from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for W.C.’s family.
The W.C. Troutman family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church; 68 Pleasant Hope Church Road; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the church.
