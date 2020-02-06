Walter B. Phillips

SACRAMENTO — Walter Bishop Phillips, 100, of Sacramento, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at 3:20 p.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mr. Phillips was born June 16, 1919, in Hopkins County. He was a farmer all of his life. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Phillips.
He is survived by his son, Larry Phillips; daughter Judy Chesnut; and grandson Michael Chesnut.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Marc Bell officiating. Burial in Brier Creek Cemetery with military honors at graveside. Tucker Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
