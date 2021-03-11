HARTFORD — Walter ‘Cisco’ Pate 67, of Hartford, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Walter Leo Pate was born Sept. 8, 1953 in Daviess County, Kentucky to the late James Richard and Florine Hodskins Pate, was married to the former Marilyn Kay Cook September 3, 2004 and was better known as ‘Cisco’ to both his family and friends. Cisco retired from Ragu in Owensboro, later worked court security for the Ohio County Courts and was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. He loved to go arrowhead hunting and also enjoyed fishing. In addition to his parents, Cisco was preceded in death by a step son, Brent Layton; a brother, Wilbur Pate and by a sister, Nancy Pate.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Pate; two sons, James Pate (Cynthia) and Joseph Pate both of Owensboro; a daughter, Amber Johnson (Kenny) of Owensboro; a step son, Scott Layton (Marsha) of Calhoun; five grandchildren, Hayden Johnson, Easton Johnson, Jase Johnson, Baby Nathaniel (to be born in May), and Samantha Baggett (Logan); two great grandchildren, Lucas Baggett, and Lillian Baggett; and a brother, James R. Pate, Jr. of Fordsville.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial took place in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Cisco’s visitation and funeral service were limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings were required during all services.
Cisco’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Walter ‘Cisco’ Pate family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Cisco at musterfu
