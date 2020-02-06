GLENVILLE — Walter R. Trivett 84, of Glenville, Kentucky went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. His life was well lived and was well loved. Walter Raymond Trivett was born May 16, 1935 in Cranberry, North Carolina to the late Walter Raleigh and Hattie Oaks Trivett and June 17, 1954 he married the love of his life, the former Rose Edna Turbyfill. They moved to Cedar Lake, Indiana, where Walter worked at Sears for 15 years. In 1978 Walter, Rose and their growing family moved to Owensboro, where they owned and operated Windy Hollow Campground. Many in the community have fond memories of passing the time with Walter at the Windy Hollow bait shop or sitting on picnic tables with him at the swim lake. After the family sold Windy Hollow, Walter drove a school bus for McLean County Schools. He was also known as “Mr. T” to his friends at Windy Hollow and his many students. He was an extremely hard worker all of his life.
Walter loved fishing and hunting and was an active member of Calhoun Christian Church, where he served as an elder and adult Sunday school teacher. His was always one of the loudest voices singing from the hymn book. Walter was a strong, caring family man and will be deeply missed. He and Rose also enjoyed traveling, especially to see their family in North Carolina and the couple visited nearly every state in the United States. In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Gilbert and Cleo Wooten.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years (on June 17th), Rose Trivett; two sons, Phil Trivett (Deana) of Owensboro and Richard Trivett (Jayne) of Franklin, Indiana; a daughter, Donna Greenwell (John) of Calhoun; five grandchildren, Heather Kessinger, Brad Trivett, Sherry Boesch (Michael), Brian Trivett (Lindsey) and Robbie Trivett; six great grandchildren, Trinity Kessinger, Devyn Kessinger, Chase Colburn, Bexal Trivett, Ellery Trivett and Daxton Trivett; two brothers, Robert Trivett (Hazel) of Charleston, South Carolina and Jay Trivett (Diana) of Elk Park, North Carolina; and three sisters, Sue Laws (Delmer) of Elk Park, Betty Jean Winters of Newland, North Carolina and Delores Durham (Bill) of Kingsport, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Drex Stuart and Keith Sage officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Walter’s family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Walter R. Trivett family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Christian Church; P.O. Box 67; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Liberty Philpot and Kelly Husk, the staff of Western Kentucky Hospice, the Heartford House, Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center, Tina Hardesty, and Lisa Munoz.
Share your memories and photos of Walter at musterfuneralhomes.com.
