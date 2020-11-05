OWENSBORO — Wanda F. Bates 91, of Owensboro, formerly of Sacramento went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Wanda Louise Frailley was born June 22, 1929 in Sacramento, Kentucky to the late Ethia Mae Forbes and Lonis Frailley and was married to J.T. Bates. Wanda graduated from Sacramento High School in 1947. As a young mother she worked at General Electric and retired from Bacon’s Department Store. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Owensboro. Wanda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was happiest when surrounded by her family and especially enjoyed shopping sprees with her sisters. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, J.T. Bates; by a sister, Mary Verda Donovan; and by her brothers, Charles Frailley, Lonie Frailley and James Frailley.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis Bates (Debra) of Owensboro and Daryl Bates (Jackie) of Sacramento; seven grandchildren, Mark Bates (Micky), Trent Bates (Heather), Kerri Holder (Chad), Chris Bates (Allison), Shane Bates (Molly), Emily Strobo (Randy), and Whitney Williams; 16 great grandchildren; and a sister, Judy Martin (Mike) of Bowling Green.
Graveside services were held Wednesday at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. There was no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Wanda’s family.
Wanda’s family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care given to their mother.
