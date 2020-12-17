POPLAR GROVE —
Wanda Jones Green 87, of the Poplar Grove Community passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Wanda Faye Jones was born Oct. 22, 1933 in Ohio County to the late Samuel and Eva Marie McConnell Jones. After graduating from Livermore High School, she met and was married to John Green, Jr. for over 64 years.
Wanda was a “G.E. Mom” early in her life and worked various other jobs, including hauling her three sons around to their different activities for several years. Wanda was a homemaker where she excelled in being both a wonderful wife and a super mom. She played the piano and organ at Pack Baptist Church for many years. Wanda was a quilt-maker, stitching several dozen quilts by hand, which she gave away. If you received one, consider yourself special. Her green thumb was complemented by her amazing ability to tell the names of practically all the different flowers and house plants in and around her home and yours too. Her travels with her husband and boys and later with the senior citizen bus trips covered a large portion, if not all, of our country.
Wanda was a quiet person with a quick wit and a dry sense of humor. In her later years, she wore out three good dogs on her daily afternoon walks around the farm, always after The Price is Right was over. Her special times were at church, when all her family was together, and the “Memaw” days spent with her granddaughter. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by a son, Robert Gish “Bobby” Green; brothers, Dallas Jones of Dayton, Ohio and W.D. “Bill” Jones of Owensboro.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, John Green, Jr.; two sons, Lance Green (Stacy) of Calhoun and Tim Green of Owensboro; a granddaughter, Katie Green of Austin, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services were held at Sunday, Dec. 13 at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Carl Sparks officiating. Burial took place in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County.
Wanda’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com Sunday.
The family of Wanda Green would like to thank Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and to the caregivers who assisted Wanda at her home for several years. With special thanks to Darlene Johnson and the late Brenda Coin.
The Wanda Jones Green family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pack Baptist Church; C/O Linda Graham; 2400 Kentucky 81; Central City, Kentucky 42330.
