CALHOUN — William Dillion McDonough, III 66, of Calhoun, Kentucky shed his pod and went to God on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at the Heartford House in Owensboro. William Dillion McDonough, III was born Oct. 14, 1953 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late William Dillion and Gretchen Skillman McDonough and was married to the former Nada Carole Troutman Dec. 13, 1975. He was a retired veteran after serving 22 years in the U.S. Navy, Naval Reserves and the Kentucky National Guard. Bill was a member and deacon of Glenville Baptist Church. He believed in being on mission whether asking if you need prayer, serving or sharing the gospel. Bill retired from the Environmental Protection Agency as a field geologist.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Nada Troutman McDonough; a son, William D. McDonough, IV and his wife, Desirree of New Albany, Indiana; two grandchildren, Preston and Lillian; two sisters, Greta McDonough and Kathy Harmon (Steve) both of Owensboro; two brothers, Geoffrey McDonough (Judi) of Owensboro and Kevin McDonough (Sara) of Connecticut; a sister-in-law, Joan Howell (Kyle) of Island; several nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Private family graveside services were held Monday at Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery with Father Pat Connell officiating. There was no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Bill’s family.
The William Dillion McDonough, III family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Christian Dental Mission; C/O Daviess-McLean Baptist Association; 1003 Scherm Road; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Share your memories and photos of Bill at musterfuneralhomes.com.
