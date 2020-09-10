Wilma “Mimi” Denton passed away on Sept. 1, 2020 at the age of 85 in Wentzville, Mont. She is survived by her four nieces, Pam (Jimmy-deceased) Newman, Phyllis Johnson, Melissa (Rick) Ross, Paula (Mark) Laurendine; one nephew, William Hardwick; three great-nephews and two great nieces.
Wilma has a loving heart and was a mother figure to many. She was always willing to help those in need by showing support and lending a compassionate ear. Wilma was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Island and a resident of Island.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur R. and Corinne E. Nall nee Shelton; husband Charles “Don” Denton, brother, Donald Nall, sister Jean Hardwick.
