LIVERMORE — Wilma Janetta Walker, 92, of Livermore, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at 3:46 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Walker was born Oct. 29, 1928, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Walker; long-time companion Frank Berry; son Fount Walker; daughter Kathy Hudson; grandchildren Eddie Reese Walker and Krystal Hudson; and brothers Eddie Foster, Larry Foster, Phillip Foster, Charles Foster, and John Daniel Foster.
She is survived by her sons, Stanley Walker and Billy (Bobbie) Walker; step-son Jerry Walker; daughters Lois Barnes and Anna (Wallace) Link; brothers Ray Foster and Michael (Leona) Foster; sisters Martha Kelly and Vernie Fields; 30 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Dec. 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Clive Bell officiating. Burial took place in Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the following account: FBO Wilma Walker, c/o Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
