CALHOUN — Wilmot Ray Ashton 91, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Wilmot Louise Ray was born Aug. 12, 1928 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Everett and Ruby Arnold Ray and was married to Robert Emery Ashton July 1, 1951. She retired from General Electric in Owensboro and was a member of Pack Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Wilmot was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert E. Ashton, who died Oct. 2, 2004; by two half sisters, Edna Earle Albin Gillette and Mary Joyce Albin Gray; and by a half brother, John Wayne Albin.
Survivors include two nieces, Robin Perry of Kansas City, Missouri and Ginger Gillette of Oak Grove, Missouri; six nephews, Robbie Albin of Florida, Darren Curry of Plattsburg, Missouri, Steven Gillette of Grain Valley, Missouri, Charles Gray of Parkville, Missouri, Nick Albin of Norfolk, Virginia, and Travis Albin of Morgantown; and seven cousins, Kenneth Wayne Ray, Randall Ray, Geneva Son, Linda Ray Johnson, Carolyn Keplinger, Jill Simms, and Vicki Sallee.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tony St. Clair officiating. Burial will be in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Wilmot’s family from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Wilmot’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Wilmot’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 11 a.m. Friday.
The Wilmot Ray Ashton family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 234; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
