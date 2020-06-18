CALHOUN — Woody Pinkston 74, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Woodford Pinkston, Jr. was born May 6, 1946 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Woodford and Ora Lee Stratton Pinkston, was married to the former Anna Marie McDaniel Aug. 1, 1964 and was better known as “Woody” to both his family and friends. Woody was the owner and operator of Pinkston Dozer Service, a Kentucky tobacco farmer for more than 65 years and a member of Calhoun Holiness Church. He enjoyed both tractor and horse pulls, treasure hunting and antique trucks. In addition to his parents, Woody was preceded in death by his two sisters, Florence Austill and Ruby Hina.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Anna Pinkston; a daughter, Jill Henderson (Randy) of Sacramento; a son, Neil Pinkston (Mischelle) of Calhoun; four grandchildren, A.J. Henderson (Lindsay), Trevor Henderson, Levi Pinkston, and Jalee Pinkston; and a great grandson, Luke James Henderson.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 15 with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial took place in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Woody’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Monday.
The Woody Pinkston family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
