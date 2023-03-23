CALHOUN — Ouida Troutman, 80, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Ouida Baird was born May 14, 1942, in McLean County, Kentucky, to the late Eddie Louis and Josephine Shocklee Baird and was married to Carrol B. Troutman in April of 1960. Ouida was a graduate of Calhoun High School, Brescia University and received her master’s degree from Western Kentucky University. Ouida loved all things that involved children. She retired from Utica Elementary, teaching first grade for 27 years in the same classroom. Outside of school, Ouida’s passion for children and love for the Lord led her to touch countless lives through teaching Sunday School and coordinating VBS for many years. In her retirement, she spent many years caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved fiercely and adored as they did her.
She was a woman of unwavering faith and a member of Owensboro General Baptist Church. Ouida combined her love for children and the Lord by serving at Faith Home of Honduras and through Samaritan’s Purse. She and her husband were avid travelers and met many friends through Honey Tours of Henderson. Other joys in Ouida’s life were serving in the Gideon’s International Women’s Auxiliary, cheering on KWC basketball teams, tending to her garden, bird watching, and reading. Ouida radiated love and kindness to all who crossed her path. To know her was to love her and her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched.
Those cherishing her memory and a life well lived include her husband of 62 years, Carrol Troutman; three daughters, Liz Hollander (Dave) of Evanston, Indiana, LeAnn Englert (Jeff) and JoNell Clayton (Tommy) both of Calhoun; seven grandchildren, Kristin Atwell (Travis), Rob Milburn, Allie Head (Mason), Garrett Englert, Cole Clayton, Megan Southwell (Joe), and Mallory Liebhart (Andrew); 10 great-grandchildren, Caroline Atwell, Vivienne Atwell, Annabelle Atwell, Isla Head, Elly Southwell, Eli Southwell, Asher Southwell, Ayden Southwell, Tinsley Liebhart, and Teagan Liebhart. Beyond her immediate family, Ouida greatly loved her nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, March 23, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Ron Hampton, John Swain and Larry Shadowen officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Ouida’s family from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. today, March 23, at Musters in Calhoun.
Ouida’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. today, March 23.
Ouida’s family would like to thank Dr. Hodskins of Owensboro, the doctors and staff of Vanderbilt, and the compassionate staff of the Heartford House.
The Ouida Troutman family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to General Baptist International Missions, Faith Home Honduras; 100 Stinson Drive; Poplar Bluff, Missouri 63901.
Share your memories and photos of Ouida at musterfuneralhomes.com.
