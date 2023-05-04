CALHOUN — Pastor Tracy Burnett, 55, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 28, 2023. Tracy felt called into the ministry in 2002, after serving as a deacon at Cherry Street General Baptist Church in Carmi, Illinois. He then went on to become the pastor of Powell General Baptist Church in Norris City, Illinois where he pastored for five years. In 2008, Tracy accepted the call to Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church where he pastored until he was called home. Pastor Tracy loved his church family dearly and compassionately, and always felt it a privilege and a joy to pastor his flock. Tracy enjoyed sprint car racing with his dad, motorcycling, watching wrestling with his son, and calling everyone “My Friend.” He loved supporting anyone, anywhere with prayer.
Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years, Buffy Burnett; a son, Javin Burnett of Calhoun; his parents, Charlie and Janice Burnett of McLeansboro, Illinois; a sister, Jaime Barber (Chris) of Springfield, Missouri; his father and mother-in-law, Roger and Judy White of Leitchfield; a brother-in-law, Jody White (Alicia) of Leitchfield; three nephews and a niece.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church. The Revs. Brian Cook and K.C. Klarner officiated. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handed the arrangements for Tracy’s family.
The Pastor Tracy Burnett family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church; 178 Pleasant Hope Church Road; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Pastor Tracy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
