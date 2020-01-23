CALHOUN — Paula A. May 68, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Riverside Care & Rehab. Center in Calhoun. Paula Alisa Sumner was born July 24, 1951 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Roy Lee, Sr. and Sarah Gray Westerfield Sumner and married Willis Ray May on Nov. 17, 1990. She worked as a nurse’s aid in the area for years, was a member of Good Shepard Church in Owensboro, and enjoyed going out for dinner.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Willis R. May; step sons: Tim May of Owensboro, and John May of Calhoun; a special grandson, Clayton L. May; five step grandchildren; a brother, Roy Lee Sumner, Jr. of Sacramento, CA; a sister, Vickie Lanham of CA; a special cousin, Loraine Cundiff of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Chapel at Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro with the Dr. Richard Sams officiating and burial there immediately following. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Paula’s family.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Paula A. May, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P. O. Box 160; Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Paula
