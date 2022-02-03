LIVERMORE — Phil Winstead, 78, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Curtis Philip Winstead was born July 10, 1943, in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Curtis Dee and Marcia Winona Davis Winstead and was married to the former Patsy Havener Tapp in September of 1989. Phil was a retired sales representative from Home Folks Housing Center in Owensboro and a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Patsy Winstead; a son, Zachary Philip Winstead (Kirsten) of Hartland, Michigan; two daughters, Leslie Lavender (Tim) of Alderson, West Virginia and Whitney Anne Huang (Kai) of Mason, Ohio; two stepsons, Curtis Tapp of Livermore and Roger Tapp (Debbie) of Calhoun; two stepdaughters, Elaine Ellis of Rumsey and Melissa Cessna (Chris) of Sacramento; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements for Phil’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Phil at mus
