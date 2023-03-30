LIVERMORE — Phyllis Bradshaw, 77, of Livermore, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Phyllis Ann Whitaker was born Feb. 9, 1946, in Livermore, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Emma Kate Brown Whitaker and was married to Bobby Franklin Bradshaw on March 14, 1964. Phyllis retired as a production supervisor from Speed Queen in Madisonville and was a member of Livermore General Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, attending McLean County Senior Citizens events and caring for her furry companion, “General.” In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bobby Bradshaw, who died July 19, 2009.
Survivors include two sons, Johnny Bradshaw of Owensboro and Buster Bradshaw of Clarksville, Tennessee; a granddaughter, Tori Allen of Owensboro; several nieces and cousins.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Roy Day officiated. Burial was at the Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore.
The Phyllis Bradshaw family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Livermore General Baptist Church; P.O. Box 517; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Phyllis at musterfuneralhomes.com.
