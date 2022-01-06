Photography has been in Holly Kassinger Johnson’s life for quite some time.
“My mom sparked my interest in photography when I was a young teen,” Johnson said. “She was always running around, snapping pictures of family and scenery. …My parents bought me a good camera when I was in high school, and my boyfriend would take me on dates and drive me around the countryside, and I would just take pictures, because that’s what I loved to do.”
Now, Johnson is doing what she loves to create something for the whole community to enjoy. In November, Johnson began selling 2022 McLean County calendars. The cover and each page includes photos that she shot throughout the county during the year.
Some of the photos include scenes from Calhoun, Livermore, Troutman Hills, Reeves School Road and Porter Road in Beech Grove as the cover.
Though one would imagine that it would be difficult to narrow down the best shots to make it in the publication, Johnson said that it’s a group effort.
“I have a Facebook page that’s followed by quite a few people called ‘Livermore History,’ and I show a lot of pictures on there and on my page,” Johnson said. “People will see certain ones and say, ‘Oh, that has to be one for the calendar.’ ”
Johnson also will ask people to give her ideas about where there may be some attractive and pretty scenery in the county, while Johnson will also drive around, keeping a keen eye on something that catches her attention.
“I like to take pictures closer to sunset — the light hits things a different way, casts longer shadows,” Johnson said. “I call it the ‘golden hour’ (and) get some interesting pictures around that time. …It has sort of a surreal kind of a look to it ….”
Previously, Johnson sold calendars featuring her photography for 2020 and 2021, which stemmed from a personal loss and encouragement from a friend.
“Photography (has) been a big part of my healing process since my husband (Tracy Johnson) passed away in 2017,” Johnson said. “But a friend (that) was urging me for several years to try to make a calendar of our county, and I decided that I would.”
Born in Fort Lewis, Washington, Johnson moved to Livermore with her family in 1973. Though her family was originally from Livermore, her father’s involvement in the U.S. Army had the family move around before settling back in the county when her father retired after Vietnam.
Johnson has been back in Livermore since 1990, to the 120-year-old home that she lives in. She uses some of the funds from the calendar sales to help make home improvements.
“The calendars that I’ve sold the last two years replaced all of my upstairs windows,” Johnson said.
Johnson enjoys the beauty that the county has to offer and hopes that her photography helps people see everyday things through a different lens.
“I like to try to capture a different perspective than say anybody else that’s just pointing or snapping might do,” Johnson said. “And if that means that I have to get down on the ground or peek through foliage or whatever, because it seems the people will tell me, ‘Well, I drive by that all the time and never quite see it like that.’ ”
Johnson started sharing her photography after a friend of hers encouraged her to send her shots to Ron Rhodes, morning meteorologist for ABC25 & CW7 in Henderson; her photos have been shown on television for the past seven years.
“I started sending them in and (Ron) was showing the sunrise pictures,” Johnson said.
With the calendar, Johnson said she takes pictures throughout the year until the end October before going to her printers to show them what she came up with. From there, Johnson’s printers start working on putting the calendar together and give her a final product to have available by November.
Johnson notes that many people interested in the calendar are people that are familiar with the county and may want something to remember it by.
“... A lot of people who used to live in Livermore or McLean County and they don’t live here any longer; they live in different states,” Johnson said. “They like to get calendars for Christmas presents, (and) it takes time to get to them, so I start making it available in November for these people to be able to get them in time, and that way I can share my love of our county with other people, and they love to see scenery from back home (because) maybe they haven’t been here for years.”
Johnson typically makes and sells about 150 to 200 calendars a year for $20; currently she has about 50 left on sale for $15 as part of a New Year special.
Johnson has been surprised by the success that she’s had with her photography and calendars and believes that her mother would be proud to see her continuing the legacy.
“It’s really grown,” Johnson said. “I never really expected to (go) like this. I just know … the way my mother loved photography, and she was no professional, but she’s the one who got me interested in it. And if she saw what it (became) … I think she’d be pretty thrilled about that.”
If interested in purchasing one of Johnson’s calendars, email hollyann1968@yahoo.com, message her via Facebook at facebook.com/hollykassingerjohnson or call Johnson after 2 p.m. at 270-499-4540.
