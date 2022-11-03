Truth about DeSantis
I am a native of Calhoun, a 1958 graduate of Calhoun High School and a long-time reader of the McLean County News.
For the past 53 years, my wife, Karin, and I have lived in Winter Park, Florida. I retired from the University of Central Florida, after teaching for 35 years in the Department of Biology.
It was a real surprise to read the Leonard Pitts Jr. column printed in the Oct. 6, 2022, issue of the News where he remarked on the hypocritical behavior of Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is up for re-election and also has his sights on the U.S. presidency.
Mr. Pitts column was a refreshing read. However, there is more to Gov. DeSantis’ character I should like to share.
We have lived under nine governors of both parties. DeSantis is the only one to exhibit a dictatorial demeanor, or as one writer said in the Orlando Sentinel (Oct. 22, 2022), an autocrat. Below I highlight a few more things that occurred in the past four years.
1. Preventing or making it more difficult for Blacks to vote in the current election by calling a a special session (at taxpayer expense) to gerrymander voting districts that were predominately of Black voters.
2. Ignoring advice from the CDC and state doctors and nurses during the COVID-19 epidemic. He also prevented state health officials from informing the public on COVID-19 numbers and numbers of deaths in the state. He even fired Florida’s surgeon general, who did not aspire to his wishes and was replaced by a “yes” man to DeSantis demands. Florida had the highest covid death rate than any other U.S. state. The virus is still going strong.
3. Getting the Florida Legislature to pass a law that orders teachers (lose your job or get a reduced salary) to teach the governor’s own version of Florida history, thereby, altering the dark times of slavery in Florida.
4. Costing taxpayers millions in several frivolous lawsuits that DeSantis lost.
5. Chartering two plane loads, at taxpayer expense, of illegal immigrants, mostly from Venezuela, and dumping them on Martha’s Vineyard. None was told the truth what was going on. Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh has ordered DeSantis to release public records on the migrant flights (Oct. 26, 2022, Orlando Sentinel).
6. Lastly, DeSantis corruption of the Apostle Paul’s words in Ephesians 6:11 to suit his political need: “Put on the full armor of God. Stand firm against the left’s schemes.” (Sept. 14, 2022, OrlandoSentinel). Instead of the left, the Apostle Paul wrote to the Ephesians to “Put on the full armor of God that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.”
Once again, Gov. DeSantis closed his recent debate by using the Apostle Paul’s words written near the end of his ministry in II Timothy 4:7, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” DeSantis stated in his closing statement said “We will continue to fight the fight. We will continue to keep the faith. We’ve only begun to fight.”
Is Ron DeSantis the person one wants as U.S. president who has clearly shown during his term as Florida governor that the only right way is the DeSantis way?
