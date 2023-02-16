The McLean County FFA Chapter will celebrate National FFA Week through a number of theme days, activities and more from Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Friday, Feb. 24.
FFA chapters around the country will celebrate National FFA Week from Feb. 18 to 25 to acknowledge its impact that the organization has on members every day, according to the National FFA Organization based out of Indianapolis.
“It’s a time to share what FFA is and how it affects every member,” said Cadence Keister, president of the FFA chapter.
Keister also shared that the week occurred the same time as President George Washington’s birthday to help “highlight his legacy and leadership.”
The chapter also takes pride in the week to best represent McLean County and the growth the chapter has seen over the years.
“We’re different from the rest because we’re one of the only in the region that includes our middle school students,” said Jillian Graham, vice president. “We’ve grown over the past two years from about 40 members to about 100; and the middle school students take a big part in that.”
Benji Kilgore, ag teacher and FFA advisor at McLean County High School, recently celebrated his third year with the district and is happy to see the program flourishing after some initial setbacks due to the height of the coronavirus pandemic and students not being able to come to school.
“The first year I was here, we only had 26 FFA members,” he said. “(Now), we are able to be at school, the students do get the hands-on aspect of the education and they can see the different opportunities that FFA (has).
“FFA can be a great way to spend your high school career if you let it.”
The week will begin on Tuesday with “Hat Day” and “Dress Like Your Favorite Teacher,” followed by “Drive Your Tractor Day” and “Camo Day” on Wednesday, “Muddy Truck Day” and “Blue & Gold Jacket or Shirt Day” on Thursday and “Clean Truck Day” and a Hawaiian-dress up theme on Friday.
Driving tractors to school is limited to only high school FFA members, while the entire school is encouraged to participate in the dress-up and truck-themed days.
The FFA chapter will also participate in an outing at Elite Air Owensboro.
“It’s somewhere to go and have fun and get to bond with each other,” Kilgore said. “During school, we don’t get to really intermingle …. Being able to go out and have fun is a great part of FFA week, too.”
The week will conclude with the Blue and Gold Ceremony, which celebrates recipients in both the middle and high schools of Discovery (middle school), Greenhands (first-year members) and Chapter (10th grade or higher) degrees.
Kilgore said the degrees recognize students that have established or completed their Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE), where students participate in a hands-on learning experience to enhance the education learned in the classroom, help them grow and expand their skills while receiving coaching and feedback from professionals.
Recipients of the Chapter degrees, the highest local honor, will also be recognized. Recipients for the degree are required to earn a certain amount of time in their respective SAE, lead a group discussion in class and have knowledge of five different abilities within the parliamentary procedure.
The chapter has been keen on helping out more in the county since the decline of restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and has been able to resume activities previously held such as the luncheon with the staff, which hasn’t occurred since the height of the virus.
“... We couldn’t get much approval to do as many things in the community last year because of COVID,” Keister said. “... It feels good that we’ve been able to help our community more than we have been (able to) previously.”
“We helped the community a lot last year, but this year we’ve really stepped up …,” Graham said. “It’s been a change, but we’re all excited to be back (out there).”
And the high school students find it to be a good opportunity to help the middle schoolers learn more about the importance of FFA and agriculture.
“It sort of shows them the love that we have for it, and maybe that it can change their lives like it did for us,” said Madeline Jones, student advisor.
“When I was a freshman, it was (at the height) of COVID, so I really didn’t have a good FFA career until my sophomore year,” Graham said. “So them getting those extra few years, I think really shows that we like to include them.”
For more information and updates regarding FFA Week can be found at the chapter’s Facebook at facebook.com/mcleanffa.
