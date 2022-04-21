The following were recorded on March 28:
Jared K. Bell, 51, of the 400 block of Walnut Street in Livermore was arrested for trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
Jennifer D. Bell, 45, of the 400 block of Walnut Street in Livermore was arrested for trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess) and tampering with physical evidence.
