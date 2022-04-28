The following were recorded from April 21-23:
Robert M. Barnett, 42, of Industrial Drive in Livermore was charged with disregarding stop sign, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess) and possession of controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine).
Wayman Johnson Henry, Jr., 33, of the 6500 block of Kentucky Highway 250 in Calhoun was charged with possession of controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
Joshua Ryan Blandford, 25, of the 6300 block of Kentucky Highway 85 East was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine).
