The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
McLean County Sheriff’s OfficeJeremy Newman, 30, of the 3300 block of Paradise Road in Central City, was charged Aug. 1 with third-degree burglary.
James E. Cook, 29, of the 700 block of Hicks Avenue in Livermore, was charged Aug. 8 with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) (enhancement), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) (enhancement) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Lewis C. Strong, 49, of the 800 block of Hercules Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
