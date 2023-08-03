The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
McLean County Sheriff’s OfficeMichael J. Eagan Jr., 51, of the 200 block of East Second Street in Calhoun, was charged July 20 with probation violation for felony offense.
Tamara Evans, 28, of the 3200 block of St. Ann Street in Owensboro, was charged July 21 with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
Gloria D. Peterson, 52, of the 200 block of Railroad Street in Island, was charged July 27 with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
