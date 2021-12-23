Zachary Jones, 21, of the 100 block of Brookshaven Drive in Utica, was arrested for public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and criminal trespassing.
Connie Lee Sawyer, 57, of the 500 block of Beech Grove Street in Beech Grove, was arrested for theft by unlawful taking or disposition.
