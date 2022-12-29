The following police report was complied between Dec. 23-26:
Dylan C. Kirk, 22, of the 200 block of Railroad Street in Island, was charged Friday for theft by unlawful taking.
Jerry K. Newcomb, 36, of the 200 block of Railroad Street in Island, was charged Friday for theft by unlawful taking.
Wesley B. Penrod, 42, of the 400 block of Meyers Street in Livermore, was charged Monday with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) minor injury.
