Logan W. Rust, 23, of the 1100 block of Kentucky 41 in Henderson, was arrested for trafficking in marijuana, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess) and trafficking in controlled substance in the second degree (hallucinogen).
Chad R. Crabtree, 35, of the 500 block of West Fourth Street in Calhoun, was arrested for burglary in the second degree, strangulation in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree (minor injury).
