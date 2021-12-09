Lester Wayne Pharis, 41, of Bremen, was arrested for possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Most Popular
Articles
- Calhoun resident to run new business in Livermore
- Calhoun man faces up to 20 years in prison for deadly crash
- Marriages: Dec. 2, 2021
- Police Records: Dec. 2, 2021
- Stringer Road closed due to bridge failure
- Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in county
- Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 18, 2021
- Livermore student receives Masonic, OCTC joint scholarship
- Wayne McPherson
- Island pizzeria remains strong leading into second year in business
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.