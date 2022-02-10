Richard T. Payne, 54, of Utica was arrested Feb. 5 for speeding 17 m.p.h. over limit, no registration plates, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (methamphetamine) and failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security. Payne was given an execution of indictment warrant from Daviess County from Dec. 24 for reckless driving, rear license not illuminated, no registration receipt, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a control substance.
