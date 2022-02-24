Mark Anthony Harrison, 52, of the 300 block of Walnut Street in Livermore was arrested for possession of a control substance in the first degree (methamphetamine). Harrison was issued a warrant on Dec. 21.
Hunter W. Baggarly, 23, of the 1400 block of Benton Avenue was arrested for speeding 25 mph over the speed limit, reckless driving, inadequate silencer (muffler), fleeing or evading the police in the first degree (motor vehicle), trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (over two grams of methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, operating on a suspended or revoked license and criminal mischief in the first degree.
