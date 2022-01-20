Troy E. Edmonds, 45, of Cleaton was arrested for improper registration plate, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain insurance or security, instructional permit violations, drug paraphernalia-buy/possess and trafficking in a controlled substance.
